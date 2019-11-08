Man pleads guilty to not reporting child abuse

We also have an update on the case against a Potato Creek grandmother charged with starving her grandchildren.

As Roberta Featherman’s assault and child abuse case makes its way through the courts, her live-in boyfriend has pleaded guilty. Harold Red Owl admitted to failing to report child abuse.

According to court papers, the couple was too drunk to take care of the 2- and 3-year-old.

Authorities were responding to a fight in November 2016, when they found two young children on the floor covered by blankets.

Court papers say the children each weighed 13 pounds. A doctor said they looked like concentration camp prisoners.

Red Owl faces up to six months in prison when he’s sentenced.

