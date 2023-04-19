SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is planning to plead guilty to his role in distributing fentanyl on the reservation.

According to court documents, last spring authorities received information that Jeremy Two Crow and another man were involved in fentanyl trafficking.

Two Crow was indicted in June of 2022 and this week signed papers admitting to the crime.

As part of the plea deal, a charge of “distributing a controlled substance resulting in death” will be dropped.

He could face anywhere from 10-years to life in prison.