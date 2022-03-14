SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a child sex trafficking case we have been following.

A Sioux Falls man has signed a plea agreement on federal charges. According to court documents, Robert Stefani admits to engaging in commercial sex acts with the girl and paying her money.

He pled guilty to one count of sex trafficking… and in exchange, a child pornography charge was dropped.

Stefani claims he did not know the girl was a minor… but admits to disregarding her age.

Stefani also faces multiple rape and exploitation charges in state court. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on those charges in May.

Earlier this year a Sioux Falls woman was sentenced to more than 17-years in connection to this case.

Melanie Hollingsworth admitted to helping organize sexual encounters between the teenage victim, Stefani and another man for money.