Man pleads guilty in 2019 death of toddler

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The second person charged in the death of a toddler in Brookings has pleaded guilty.

Robert Price pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter. Back in 2019, brookings authorities were called to a home for a little girl who was not breathing.

Authorities say the child was confined to a small area where they also found human and animal feces. Investigators say the girl was deprived of food and human contact.

Last month, a judge sentenced Renae Fayant to 75 years behind bars for starving the toddler. Fayant was the girl’s aunt.