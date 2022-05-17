RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old Rapid City man will spend more than a year behind bars for possessing a firearm that was stolen from a sporting goods store. Hank Dubray pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing a stolen pistol that had an altered serial number.

That gun was among 24 firearms that were stolen from The Rooster sporting goods store in August of 2018.

22 of those guns have been recovered.

Matthew Keifer and Zephaniah Thompson both pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of the firearms.