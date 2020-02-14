Man pleads guilty after accidentally shooting his pregnant wife four months ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We bring you an update Thursday night on the man who claims he accidentally shot his pregnant wife, killing their unborn child.

Sheldon Pettibone was originally charged with manslaughter, but Thursday that charge was dropped.

Sheldon Pettibone pleaded guilty to child abuse. In exchange for the plea, the second degree manslaughter charge was dropped.

Back in October, Pettibone was sitting on the couch watching football while cleaning his handgun. He told police he didn’t think it had a magazine.

When the gun fired, Pettibone said he went to a prone position and covered his ears.



His wife, who was four months pregnant, got up and walked out of the room. When she returned, she told him she had been shot in the upper thigh. The court papers say Pettibone applied a tourniquet to his wife’s leg, but noticed she was bleeding from the stomach too. He then drove her to the hospital.

Doctors performed surgery and delivered the baby via c-section, but the baby didn’t make it.

Pettibone’s sentencing has not been set yet.