BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old man is in serious but stable condition following a Monday morning crash near the Baltic Corner.

Minnehaha County Sheriff deputies say a pickup was heading south when it collided with a westbound Freightliner bucket truck that failed to stop at a stop sign.

The crash caused the bucket truck to roll, pinning the driver underneath. It took emergency crews 45-minutes to free the man who was then airlifted