SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The passenger in a high-speed chase that involved driving the wrong way on Interstate 29, gunfire and a large amount of meth was back in court on Monday.

BONNER RAYMOND JUEL

46-year-old Bonner Juel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on law enforcement and a meth charge.

Last summer, he and another man were arrested following a chase that went through multiple counties and eventually ended in Madison.

Court papers say James Lanpher was driving and repeatedly shot at law enforcement, while Juel threw some things out of the window.

The case against Lanpher is still making its way through court.