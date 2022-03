SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man on parole for attempted murder is back behind bars on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

Milbert Cutgrass is accused of domestic assault, taking a woman’s phone so she couldn’t call for help and violating parole.

He was booked into the Minnehaha County jail just before 8 o’clock this morning.

Back in 1998, Cutgrass slit his girlfriend’s throat in Rapid City and later escaped from jail. He was convicted of both crimes and served several years in prison