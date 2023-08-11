SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Washington man is in a South Dakota jail, charged with making a terroristic threat.

A court document says 42-year-old John Mann was on his way to Sturgis in a car filled with weapons and a manifesto. Authorities pulled him over in Butte County and allegedly found two AR-15-style rifles, three handguns, body armor, bomb-making materials and an object that appeared to be a pipe bomb. The document says they also found a manifesto that was hundreds of pages long and included descriptions of murder, mass killings and crimes against children.

To give you an idea of just how serious this case is, court documents include emails between the deputy state’s attorney and the judge. At 3:26 on Tuesday afternoon, the attorney let the judge know that Mann was in the process of paying bond and getting out of jail. In just five minutes, the judge responded saying his bond had been more than doubled to $250,000 cash or surety.

At this point, we don’t know why authorities pulled over Mann, just that there was a warrant for his arrest. That document remains sealed.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s office Friday afternoon in hopes of getting some more answers. A spokesman would only say the investigation continues.