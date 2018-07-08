Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Man Mowing Lawns Across The U.S. Stops in Sioux Falls

Rodney Smith Jr. was in Sioux Falls Sunday mowing people's lawns for free.

This is a part of his "Fifty Lawns Fifty States" campaign.

His goal is to mow a lawn of someone in need in each of the 50 states.

This campaign is run through the "Raising Men Lawn Care Service" which is an organization that helps kids get involved in the community.

"My goal is to encourage kids to join our 50 yard challenge. Our 50 yard challenge is the challenge issued to kids nationwide and even world wide to mow 50 free lawns in their community for the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans," Rodney Smith Jr. said.

Ken Ketterling is recovering from an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

When he saw Smith Jr. mowing his lawn he says he was grateful.

"I think it's great. I guess I'd like to repay people, too," Ken Ketterling said.

This is Smith Jr's second time doing the "Fifty Lawns, Fifty States" challenge.

His last two states for this campaign are Hawaii and Alaska.