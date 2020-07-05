1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Noem’s close contact with Trump staffer who tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 50 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 97; Active cases at 869

Man missing in Missouri River after saving son south of Oahe Dam

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Pierre rescue boat. Photo courtesy: Nick Linneman.

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office has new details regarding a water rescue that started on Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday evening.

Authorities are looking for a 37-year-old man who was reportedly missing in the Missouri River downstream from the Oahe Dam since mid-afternoon Friday, July 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the river to save his 8-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat.

“The child was saved while the father, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current. The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Friday, two miles northwest of Fort Pierre. Several agencies are involved in the search,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released once it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests