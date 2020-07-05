Man missing in Missouri River after saving son south of Oahe Dam

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office has new details regarding a water rescue that started on Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday evening.

Authorities are looking for a 37-year-old man who was reportedly missing in the Missouri River downstream from the Oahe Dam since mid-afternoon Friday, July 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the river to save his 8-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat.

“The child was saved while the father, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current. The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Friday, two miles northwest of Fort Pierre. Several agencies are involved in the search,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released once it becomes available.