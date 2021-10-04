Man knocks woman unconscious, steals Xbox, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is behind bars accused of beating up and robbing a woman.

According to police, three people were sitting in a parked car on West Russell Street Sunday night, when a man got into the car and threatened them.

Two of the people got out of the vehicle, and the man began to punch a woman who stayed in the car. Police say the woman lost consciousness and the man left with an Xbox that was in the car.

When the suspect tried to leave the scene, he threatened the other two passengers. Police say they caught up with the suspect nearby.

35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested on aggravated assault, simple assault and robbery charges.

The 36-year-old victim didn’t have serious injuries, police say.