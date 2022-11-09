SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Preliminary info says a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was heading north on I-29 when it left the road, crossed the median and crashed into the trailer of a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driving south.

DPS says the SUV caught fire. The 69-year-old male driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the semi-truck, the 44-year-old male driver and a 35-year-old male passenger, were not hurt.

All three involved wore seat belts.

The crash is currently under investigation, and no names are being released until family members have been notified.