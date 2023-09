LAKE PRESTON, S.D. (KELO) — One man was killed in a single-motorcycle crash Tuesday.

A 67-year-old man was travelling northbound on 441st Avenue, one-half mile south of Lake Preston. The driver of the motorcycle entered the east ditch before vaulting over an embankment, which separated him from the motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The SDHP is investigating the crash. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.