Man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Rapid City Police say on September 25 around 11:50 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Catron Blvd and Campbell Street for a report of a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash.

Police say after interviewing witnesses, they learned the crash happened when the vehicle was traveling westbound on Catron. The male pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.