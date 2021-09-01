Man killed in UTV crash identified

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed Sunday morning in a UTV crash east of Milbank has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a UTV was travelling east on 148th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto 483rd Avenue when he lost control. The UTV rolled into the ditch and both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

43-year-old Paul Grabow, of Wall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person on the UTV suffered minor injuries.

The identification of the driver is under investigation.