Man killed in UTV crash identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Milbank South Dakota map

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed Sunday morning in a UTV crash east of Milbank has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a UTV was travelling east on 148th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto 483rd Avenue when he lost control. The UTV rolled into the ditch and both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

43-year-old Paul Grabow, of Wall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person on the UTV suffered minor injuries.

The identification of the driver is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 