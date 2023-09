INTERIOR, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a single motorcycle crash Thursday, September 21st.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a 62-year-old man was traveling on his Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on SD Hwy 44, one mile east of Interior. The man failed to navigate a curve, left the road and struck a fence. The driver was separated from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

The SDHP is investigating the crash. The name of the man involved has not been released pending notification of family.