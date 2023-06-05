LETCHER, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash last Wednesday evening east of Letcher has been identified.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on 241st St when a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was driving eastbound on 241st St.

The Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck. The driver of the Sonata, 46-year-old Jason Mathew Price of Letcher, died at the scene of the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate.