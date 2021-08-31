Man killed in Pennington County crash identified

KEYSTONE S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a crash Friday afternoon west of Keystone.

Authorities say that a 2013 Thoroughbred Stallion Trike motorcycle was traveling westbound on Old Hill City Road when the driver was not able to negotiate a sharp corner. The motorcycle went off the road, throwing the two occupants from the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 64-year-old Michael Kruger, of Pipestone was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old passenger on the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.