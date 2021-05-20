Man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash identified

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Sturgis.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a van was traveling northbound and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. The van collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on Highway 14A.

Both people on the Harley were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver, 60-year-old James Hoag, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old passenger, Cynthia Hoag, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the van was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.