Man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash identified

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Sturgis.
South Dakota Highway Patrol says a van was traveling northbound and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. The van collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on Highway 14A.
Both people on the Harley were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver, 60-year-old James Hoag, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old passenger, Cynthia Hoag, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
The driver of the van was not injured.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!