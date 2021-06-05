Man killed in motorcycle crash north of Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a motorcycle-pickup crash near Aberdeen Friday night.

According to authorities a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling southbound on 387th Avenue when a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup travelling north attempted to make a left turn onto 129th Street. The pickup turned in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided.

The 27-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at an Aberdeen hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

Charges are pending against the 19-year-old driver of the pickup.