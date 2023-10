RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Thursday evening two miles east of Spearfish has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a Nissan Altima was stopped in the westbound driving lane of I-90. The Nissan was struck in the rear by a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Altima, 39-year-old Marshall Osloond, was declared dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.