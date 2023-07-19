HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a deadly ATV that happened on July 14.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Yamaha YFM700FWAD four-wheeler was traveling eastbound on 244th Street, just west of 429th Avenue, about one mile east of Epiphany, South Dakota.

The ATV was on the north side of the road and gradually entered the south ditch coming to a rest in a cornfield. The 57-year-old male driver came off the ATV before it went into the ditch, for an undetermined reason according to authorities.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. The man died from his injuries on July 18. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.