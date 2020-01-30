Man killed in Hand County crash identified

WESSINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of the two men involved in a deadly crash on Highway 14 near Wessington on Sunday night.

Authorities say Phillip Chandler Jr., 24, of Saint Lawrence, died when he lost control of his pickup truck because of icy conditions at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened three miles west of Wessington.

Chandler’s truck was westbound and collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Klay Min, of Huron. Min is facing life-threatening injuries and was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Authorities say Chandler Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, while Min was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.