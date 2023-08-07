SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday 23 miles north-west of Midland has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRCH was traveling west on SD 34 near mile marker 163. The driver lost control, entered the south ditch and became separated from the motorcycle.

The driver, 64-year-old Jerry Schaunaman was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.