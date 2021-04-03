Man killed in Grant County crash

GOODWIN, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a one-vehicle crash seven miles north of Goodwin Friday.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates a 1992 GMC Conventional fertilizer truck was travelling northbound on 467th Avenue at the intersection of 166th Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle left the road and rolled.

The 33-year-old driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.