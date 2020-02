We are following some developing news out of Brookings concerning a deadly explosion and fire.

In an interview with a local radio station, Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann said the call came in before noon.

He said crews arrived to find smoke and flames. He said the back of the house was blown off.

Hartmann says a preliminary investigation found natural gas in the basement along with an ignition source.

The victim is a man, but he didn’t release any other information on his identity.