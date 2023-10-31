CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash on October 25, 10 miles east of Custer has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A near mile marker 33. The Ford was negotiating a left curve, slid on the slick road, entered the oncoming lane and struck an oncoming Porsche 911.

The driver of the Porsche, 66-year-old Ronald Shaw, of Custer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.