MT. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after a car collided with construction equipment south of Mt. Vernon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A highway maintainer was northbound on 397th Avenue while a car was southbound at the I-90 overpass.

The 63-year-old man driving the maintainer was drifting into the ditch and overcorrected into the path of the car. The 24-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.