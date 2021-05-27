Man killed in crash near Groton

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a crash north of Groton, S.D. early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was travelling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it left the roadway, hitting a pole.

The driver, a 39-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.