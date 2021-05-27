Man killed in crash near Groton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Brown County map locator

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a crash north of Groton, S.D. early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was travelling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it left the roadway, hitting a pole.

The driver, a 39-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 