LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Sunday night north of Lake Andes has been identified.

The highway patrol says a pickup truck was traveling southbound on 382nd Avenue when it went into the west ditch and struck a field approach.

The driver, 40-year-old Paul Nowak was transported to a hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.