ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly shooting in Aberdeen is being investigated by authorities.

Aberdeen police say they were dispatched to the parking area of the YMCA for a report of a shooting.

On scene, authorities found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where the victim died from his injuries.

The person who authorities say they believe is responsible for the shooting was on scene when authorities arrived and was arrested.

Aberdeen police say they believe that this was an isolated incident and unrelated to the YMCA.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Avera St. Luke’s Hospital campus was put on lockdown, due to the close proximity to the incident.

The investigation into the shooting continues.