EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man was killed after crashing his four-wheeler near Edgemont on Tuesday.

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety, the man lost control, went into the ditch and rolled. A 38-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

Names of the two men involved won’t be released until notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.