SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 after hitting a deer.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man was going west in the left lane on I-90 near mile marker 403 when the driver swerved toward the median to avoid hitting a deer. The car crashed into the deer on the passenger side. The driver lost control of the car and entered the north ditch.

Authorities said the car rolled and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car.

The crash happened in between the Brandon and Veterans Parkway exits on I-90.

The crash remains under investigation and the name of the man killed is being held until notification of family.