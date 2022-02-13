MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say a man died after crash involving a snowmobile and an ambulance in St. Louis County, in northern Minnesota. It happened Saturday afternoon as St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Ash River Trail, about a half-mile east of Hwy. 53.

An ambulance from the Kabetogama Fire Department was en route to a medical call and traveling east on Ash River Trail when it struck a snowmobile on the road.

The snowmobile driver, a 61-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.