Man Jumps From Moving Car; In Hospital

It happened just before nine o'clock last night near 12th Street and Ellis Road.

Police say the man, who was a passenger in the van, was arguing with his wife when he jumped out of a window, landing on the pavement.

The man was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in intensive care.

Police say the man had been drinking.

No charges are expected.

