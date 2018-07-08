Local News

Man Jumps From Moving Car; In Hospital

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 06:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 06:47 PM CDT

It happened just before nine o'clock last night near 12th Street and Ellis Road.

Police say the man, who was a passenger in the van, was arguing with his wife when he jumped out of a window, landing on the pavement.

The man was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in intensive care.

Police say the man had been drinking.

No charges are expected.
 

