SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has indicted a Lincoln County man on charges of domestic assault in connection with a woman’s death.

At this point, Jackson Phillips is only accused of hurting Randi Gerlach in the days leading up to her death.

Phillips is not charged with killing her.

Earlier this month, authorities were called to a home near Highway 11 and 270th street. That’s where they found Gerlach’s body.

Authorities say there could be more charges in the case.