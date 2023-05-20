SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Black Hawk man is facing two child pornography charges after being indicted this week.

Matthew Charles Ratliff, 49, knowingly received visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexual explicit conduct in June of 2022, according to court documents.

And in April of this year, court papers allege Ratliff was arrested for possessing computer files that contained images of child porn.

Ratliff is held in the Pennington County Jail. An arraignment is scheduled for him is scheduled for June 5.