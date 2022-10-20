SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police.

The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Police say the man appeared to be attempting to cross 12th Street after leaving a private driveway and the vehicle driver, a 39-year-old woman, did not see him.

Police described the injuries to the victim as critical, and he was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time. Drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to be factors.