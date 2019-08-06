Man in standoff punched couple, threatened woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more details on Monday’s standoff in central Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 22nd Street around 7:30 a.m. — which is right across from the University of Sioux Falls.

One of the victims says he was sleeping when he reportedly woke up to Jared Hamilton punching him in the face. Hamilton then allegedly started punching a woman.

The woman tried to call for help, but authorities say Hamilton took the cell phone.

That’s when officers say Hamilton threatened the woman with a kitchen knife.

Both victims ran out of the house and called 911.

Negotiators tried for several hours to get Hamilton to come out.

A SWAT Team finally went inside and used pepper spray to arrest Hamilton.

Investigators say the victims and the suspect know each other.