Man in officer-involved shooting tests positive for COVID-19

The Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rapid City Police Department says that the man in the officer-involved shooting last week in Rapid City tested positive for COVID-19.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a release that officers and agents who were potentially exposed received tests this weekend. All tests came back negative.

The release says that at this time the decisions as to self-quarantine involved officers and agents will be made based on agency policy and CDC recommendations.

