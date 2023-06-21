CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Corson County are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday.

The Corson County Sheriff’s office and Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department were called for a report of a white male threatening suicide by a cop in rural Watauga.

Sheriff Alan Dale says they were able to find the man in a vehicle in Bullhead, South Dakota. While trying to take the subject into custody, the man showed a firearm before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the location.

Following a brief pursuit, Dale says the man came to a stop in a parking lot and again showed a firearm. After attempts to resolve the incident were unsuccessful, the man was shot one time by authorities.

The man was taken to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

At this time, authorities aren’t releasing the man’s name, age or where he’s from.