CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday south of Pringle.

Authorities say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 89 when the driver lost control. The pickup went off the roadway and rolled.

The driver, John Karlowitsch Jr. was thrown from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.