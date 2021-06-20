Man identified in three-vehicle fatal crash near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — A Belle Fourche man has been identified in a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, June 16.

43-year-old Justin Martin of Belle Fourche was travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when he crossed the turn turn lane and into the southbound lanes. Martin’s 2003 Chevrelot Cavalier sideswiped a southbound 2017 Ford F150 driven by Cody Crago, 49, that was driving in the inside driving lane.

Martin then crossed into the outside southbound lane and hit a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck and trail driven by Benjamin Timmerman, 30, of Osmond, Nebraska.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. Timmerman and Crago were not injured.

Only the driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.