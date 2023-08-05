RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been identified as the fatality in a single motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday, August 2nd at about 5:00 p.m. (MST).

68-year-old Robert Balsley of Chesterfield, VA, was driving his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on I-90 near mile marker 54, according to the SD Department of Safety. He went outside his lane of travel, entered the grass median and became separated from his vehicle.

Balsley was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Balsley was wearing a helmet.