The streets of Sioux Falls may be free of snow right now, but as we all know, it's not likely to last. The City is hoping for a boost to its snow removal budget.

"Earlier this year, between January and May, had a really active winter, and it expended a number, almost all of our snow removal funds, and so when we model out where we're out year to date, our snow removal budget started at the beginning of 2019 with $7.7 million," said Mark Cotter, director of the Public Works Administration with the City of Sioux Falls. "Through October we'd spent 85 percent of that."