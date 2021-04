WALL, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-one-year-old Chad Nelson of Wasta, S.D. has been identified as the man killed in a one-vehicle crash west of Wall Tuesday night.

Authorities say the 2005 Nissan Altima was travelling eastbound on Interstate 90 when it left the road and rolled.

Nelson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.