SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting earlier this evening.

Police say they were called to the area of Yukon Trail and N Olympia Drive after five Monday night for a man who said he had a gun and said he was about to commit a felony.

Once on the scene, officers found the man and their interaction led to a police officer shooting the man.

He was then taken to the hospital. More details are expected to be released at the Tuesday morning police briefing.