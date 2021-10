SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man in his 60’s is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in central Sioux Falls.

The 29-year-old driver, accused of hitting the pedestrian near 10th Street and Summit Avenue, is in the Minnehaha County Jail facing several charges, including his 3rd DWI.

Jeffrey Grossman is also charged with vehicular battery and resisting arrest.

Police say the 69-year-old victim has a broken leg and a possible skull fracture.